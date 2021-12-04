Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.260-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45 billion-$1.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.040-$2.080 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.80.

SFM opened at $26.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average is $24.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $19.13 and a twelve month high of $29.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

