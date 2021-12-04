PennantPark Investment Co. (PNNT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on January 3rd

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the asset manager on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th.

PennantPark Investment has decreased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. PennantPark Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 77.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect PennantPark Investment to earn $0.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ PNNT opened at $6.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $459.96 million, a P/E ratio of 3.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.69. PennantPark Investment has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $7.41.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 189.39% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PennantPark Investment stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.17% of PennantPark Investment worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 33.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PNNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennantPark Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

