Csenge Advisory Group Decreases Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 468,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,149,000 after purchasing an additional 16,080 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 439,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,355,000 after buying an additional 21,369 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,462,000 after buying an additional 12,270 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 109,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,329,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF stock opened at $108.87 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52 week low of $87.48 and a 52 week high of $113.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.95.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.