iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $49.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.07. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

