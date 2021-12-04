Deutsche eMark (DEM) Price Hits $0.0015

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. Over the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded down 49.6% against the US dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Deutsche eMark has a market cap of $79,413.25 and approximately $214.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000177 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Profile

Deutsche eMark (CRYPTO:DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de . Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

