Yield Guild Games Hits 24 Hour Volume of $140.99 Million (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded down 25.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 4th. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.08 or 0.00012774 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. Yield Guild Games has a market cap of $419.81 million and approximately $140.99 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00059750 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,951.55 or 0.08305330 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00064140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00083089 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,632.53 or 1.00113606 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Profile

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,075,036 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Yield Guild Games

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Guild Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yield Guild Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

