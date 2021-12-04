Jason E. Schugel Sells 2,500 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Stock

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $116,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE ALLY opened at $46.31 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.41 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 38.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.15%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 20,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.53.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

