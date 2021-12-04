The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $19,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,607,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,207,107,000 after acquiring an additional 186,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,468,309,000 after buying an additional 87,444 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,948,368,000 after buying an additional 1,111,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,949,919,000 after buying an additional 178,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,334,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $798,824,000 after buying an additional 122,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $275.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.15.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BA opened at $198.49 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $188.00 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.65 billion, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.24.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

