Belvedere Trading LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,674 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC owned about 0.07% of Vertex Energy worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTNR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. 28.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Vertex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

VTNR stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $282.25 million, a P/E ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.76. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $14.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.67.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $28.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

