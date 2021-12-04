Arkadios Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,022 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MJ. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 12,884 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $587,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000.

NYSEARCA:MJ opened at $11.33 on Friday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $34.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.94.

