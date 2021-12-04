Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,031,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,111,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 342,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,500,000 after buying an additional 11,522 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period.

LVHD opened at $37.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.16. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $31.74 and a 12 month high of $38.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

