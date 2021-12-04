Integrated Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,969 Shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of The New America High Income Fund worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in The New America High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 252.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HYB stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $10.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.45.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 6.14%.

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

