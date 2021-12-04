BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Shares Purchased by Integrated Capital Management Inc.

Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 274,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 107,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 420.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 106,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 86,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DSM opened at $8.19 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $8.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

