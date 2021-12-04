Copeland Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,353,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,399 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK makes up about 2.0% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 1.05% of Bank OZK worth $58,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,159,000 after purchasing an additional 315,066 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 13.1% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,265,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,784 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 6.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,403,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,320,000 after purchasing an additional 145,862 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 8.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,160,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,098,000 after purchasing an additional 176,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,586,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,889,000 after purchasing an additional 39,737 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $44.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.09. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $48.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Bank OZK had a net margin of 46.64% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

