Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $48.68 Million Stock Holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,650 shares during the quarter. Standex International makes up 1.6% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Standex International were worth $48,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SXI. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Standex International by 1.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 2.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Standex International by 9.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SXI stock opened at $103.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Standex International Co. has a 1 year low of $73.52 and a 1 year high of $121.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.41 million. Standex International had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Standex International’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.89%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SXI. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other Standex International news, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 9,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $1,079,680.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul C. Burns sold 3,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $395,546.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,278 shares of company stock worth $2,574,574 over the last three months. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

