Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Position Reduced by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $10,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of ODFL opened at $358.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $328.45 and its 200-day moving average is $290.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.45 and a 12-month high of $364.83.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 9.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.95.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.