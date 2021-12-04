Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 99 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total transaction of $56,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 11,948 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.98, for a total value of $7,873,493.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,147,292.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,179 shares of company stock worth $30,041,297. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $635.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $686.62. The company has a market cap of $68.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $605.93 and its 200 day moving average is $593.88.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.68 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 63.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $798.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $703.59.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

