Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 461 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,621 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 9.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,509,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,503 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,263,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,380,697,000 after purchasing an additional 194,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,112,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,361,979,000 after purchasing an additional 999,997 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,452,426 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $673,935,000 after purchasing an additional 88,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 4.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,278,980 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $530,593,000 after purchasing an additional 182,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $110.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.85. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.79 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The company has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROST. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.36.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

