Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Bought by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 347,052 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $41,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $133.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $143.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 459.79 and a beta of 0.23.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TNDM. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.22.

In related news, EVP Susan Morrison sold 34,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $4,923,879.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.77, for a total value of $203,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,820 shares of company stock worth $19,429,749. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

