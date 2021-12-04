Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $14.06 Million Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,962 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.21% of Medpace worth $14,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 13,962.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 14,381 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

In other Medpace news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.13, for a total transaction of $2,091,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,387 shares of company stock worth $11,734,065 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDP opened at $206.14 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.74 and a 12 month high of $231.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.55 and its 200-day moving average is $189.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.