New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 12,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

SWK opened at $182.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.28. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.65 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWK. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.64.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

