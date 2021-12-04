Bella Protocol (BEL) Price Tops $1.85 on Major Exchanges

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded down 31% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 4th. Bella Protocol has a market capitalization of $88.79 million and approximately $130.58 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bella Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.85 or 0.00003888 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded down 19.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003987 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00041455 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $112.98 or 0.00237471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Bella Protocol Coin Profile

BEL is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bella Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bella Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

