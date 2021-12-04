Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director Thomas D. Hyde Acquires 400 Shares of Stock

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director Thomas D. Hyde bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.55 per share, for a total transaction of $25,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE EVRG opened at $64.89 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.88 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.38.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.95%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Evergy by 43.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 36,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Evergy by 4.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Evergy by 44.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 9,061 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Evergy during the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 16.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

