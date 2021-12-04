Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) CEO Carsten Brunn Sells 4,746 Shares of Stock

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) CEO Carsten Brunn sold 4,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $14,048.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Carsten Brunn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Carsten Brunn sold 15,313 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $67,224.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:SELB opened at $2.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.01. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $5.70.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

SELB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Selecta Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.46.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

