EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director Paul F. Deninger Purchases 900 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director Paul F. Deninger bought 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.73 per share, with a total value of $10,557.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of EVER opened at $12.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average of $23.07. The company has a market cap of $357.03 million, a PE ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 1.12. EverQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $54.96.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 18.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EVER shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EverQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in EverQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at about $381,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in EverQuote by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in EverQuote by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in EverQuote by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in EverQuote by 221.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 24,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

