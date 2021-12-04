NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the October 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
NSTM opened at $0.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.29. NovelStem International has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.35.
About NovelStem International
