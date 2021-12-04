NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the October 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NSTM opened at $0.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.29. NovelStem International has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.35.

Get NovelStem International alerts:

About NovelStem International

NovelStem International Corp. focuses on developing and commercialization of diagnostic technology that can predict patients' resistance to chemotherapy allowing for targeted cancer treatments and the potential to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. It has a collaboration agreement with NewStem Ltd.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for NovelStem International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovelStem International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.