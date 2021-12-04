Short Interest in Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Drops By 23.2%

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the October 31st total of 94,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PIFYF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.55 to C$0.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PIFYF opened at $0.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average of $0.43. Pine Cliff Energy has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.72.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its assets are located in Utah, Ontario, and Northwest Territories. The company was founded on November 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

