Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €53.86 ($61.21).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($93.18) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of SGO opened at €57.84 ($65.73) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €60.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €59.22. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a twelve month low of €42.05 ($47.78) and a twelve month high of €52.40 ($59.55).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

