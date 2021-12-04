eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.30.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities dropped their price target on eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of eHealth from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $23.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.01. The firm has a market cap of $628.61 million, a PE ratio of -25.61 and a beta of -0.14. eHealth has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $93.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.20 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that eHealth will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.97 per share, with a total value of $719,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francis S. Soistman, Jr. purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $160,545.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,300,785 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,546,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in eHealth by 2.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in eHealth during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in eHealth by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 35,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,015 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

