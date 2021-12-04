Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.71.

RHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International stock opened at $107.65 on Friday. Robert Half International has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $120.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.64 and its 200-day moving average is $100.58. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.59.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.48%.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Robert Half International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,867,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,144,817,000 after buying an additional 222,067 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,258,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,791,000 after acquiring an additional 53,508 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,210,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,610,000 after purchasing an additional 123,447 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,066,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,684,000 after purchasing an additional 81,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,379,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,697,000 after purchasing an additional 273,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.