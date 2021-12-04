Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Vivid Financial Management Inc.

Vivid Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,508 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.8% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after buying an additional 5,510,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,705,731,000 after buying an additional 4,356,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Apple by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Apple by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,170,746,000 after buying an additional 3,613,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $161.84 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $170.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.02.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

