Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $562,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 920 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $602.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $266.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $478.54 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $647.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $572.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $4,164,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,018,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,820 shares of company stock valued at $84,175,491. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 price objective (up from $705.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.70.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

