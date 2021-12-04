Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Acquires 426 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,888 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.1% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 13,998.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after acquiring an additional 25,141,248 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Apple by 515.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.02.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $161.84 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $170.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

