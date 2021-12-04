Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 1,819 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,040,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $756,000. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $49.47 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $51.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.