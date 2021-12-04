CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases New Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,158 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 12.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Workday by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 11,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Workday by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 148,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,520,000 after acquiring an additional 17,005 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDAY opened at $266.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,483.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $276.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.11. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.77 and a 52-week high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Workday in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.11.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total value of $710,958.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total value of $75,009,517.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 623,735 shares of company stock valued at $162,230,987 over the last quarter. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

