Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 5,903 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,538,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,627,145,000 after purchasing an additional 423,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,011,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,235,588,000 after buying an additional 539,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,684,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,697,000 after buying an additional 149,248 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,066,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,344,000 after buying an additional 431,182 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,396,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $349,396,000 after buying an additional 237,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $87.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.26. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $84.06 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.25.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

