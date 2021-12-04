Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) is Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s 3rd Largest Position

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,785 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 8.9% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of VCSH opened at $81.46 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $81.21 and a 1 year high of $83.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

