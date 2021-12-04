iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL) Shares Sold by Astor Investment Management LLC

Astor Investment Management LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,599 shares during the quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $533,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 13,276 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,753,000.

EPOL opened at $20.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.22. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $23.90.

