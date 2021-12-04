Astor Investment Management LLC Has $40.68 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Astor Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 806,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,146 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 9.0% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 24,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $53.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.13 and a 200-day moving average of $51.67. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $55.69.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

