Astor Investment Management LLC Invests $3.99 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,000. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Astor Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 18,312.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 84,785 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,452,000 after buying an additional 22,122 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 273,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,323,000 after buying an additional 16,732 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after buying an additional 15,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 237,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,767,000 after buying an additional 15,571 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $205.22 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $149.33 and a 52-week high of $223.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.65.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

