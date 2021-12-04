Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.200-$4.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.21 billion-$30.21 billion.

OTCMKTS BRDCY opened at $21.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Bridgestone has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.34.

Get Bridgestone alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgestone from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Bridgestone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgestone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.