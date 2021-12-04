PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Receives $57.78 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.90.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on PAGS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bradesco Corretora lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company.
Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.36 and its 200 day moving average is $48.26. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $24.57 and a 1 year high of $62.83.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,842,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,254,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 56,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 19,625 shares in the last quarter. 58.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.
