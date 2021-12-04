PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Receives $57.78 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.90.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PAGS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bradesco Corretora lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.36 and its 200 day moving average is $48.26. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $24.57 and a 1 year high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,842,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,254,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 56,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 19,625 shares in the last quarter. 58.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.