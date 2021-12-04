Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Receives $32.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDXS. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Codexis alerts:

In other news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $169,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $558,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock worth $2,138,750. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Codexis by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 32,498 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,754,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $642,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 309,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Codexis stock opened at $32.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.67 and a 200 day moving average of $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.66 and a beta of 1.60. Codexis has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $42.01.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $36.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Codexis will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.