Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Receives $15.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC downgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELEEF opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $12.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.01.

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It operates through the Fleet Management and Non-Core segments. The Fleet Management segment offers core fleet management services. The Non-Core segment includes outsourced servicers that do not form part of the core fleet portfolio.

