Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Receives $73.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

KHNGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

OTCMKTS:KHNGY opened at $56.70 on Wednesday. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52 week low of $43.31 and a 52 week high of $78.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.02 and a 200-day moving average of $67.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Freight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. The Sea Freight segment offers services through partnerships with carriers, as well as visibility and monitoring of freight movements via KN Login.

