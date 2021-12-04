Brokerages Expect Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Liquidia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.06). Liquidia reported earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.47). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Liquidia.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 million. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 376.75% and a negative return on equity of 71.68%.

LQDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Liquidia from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ LQDA opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.04. Liquidia has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $5.40.

In other news, Director Arthur S. Kirsch purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $127,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell Schundler purchased 117,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $496,392.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Liquidia by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 20.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

