CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.090-$2.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CubeSmart also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.560-$0.570 EPS.

CubeSmart stock opened at $54.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $56.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.13.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 123.64%.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.56.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

