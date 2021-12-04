Brokerages Expect Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) to post $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Mesa Air Group reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mesa Air Group.

MESA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mesa Air Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 123.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 6,662.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 708.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESA opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. Mesa Air Group has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $244.77 million, a PE ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average of $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

