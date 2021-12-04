MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $51.78

MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.78 and traded as high as $53.25. MinebeaMitsumi shares last traded at $53.25, with a volume of 331 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.86.

MinebeaMitsumi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MNBEY)

Minebea Mitsumi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of high precision ball bearings and components for IT (Information Technology), telecommunications, aerospace, automotive, and home appliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, Mitsumi Electric Products, and Others.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for MinebeaMitsumi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MinebeaMitsumi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.