Brokerages Set iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Target Price at C$85.39

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$85.39.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IAG. TD Securities raised their target price on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Cormark raised their target price on iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC raised their target price on iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on iA Financial to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get iA Financial alerts:

Shares of IAG opened at C$69.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.46. iA Financial has a one year low of C$53.02 and a one year high of C$76.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$72.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$70.63.

In related news, Senior Officer Pierre Miron purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$71.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$243,100.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.